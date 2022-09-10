Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death

Khloe Kardashian was shamed for dropping a sizzling picture in swimwear on the same day Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last.

Several followers of the reality TV star bashed her for not respecting the Britain’s longest-reigning monarch’s death in the comments section of Instagram.

The picture in question showed The Kardashians star in a light blue bathing suit while she soaked up the sun flaunting her perfect body.

"A few weeks ago..." the mother-of-two captioned the post.

Despite posting a heartfelt tribute in honour of the Queen in her Instagram stories the same day, fans of Khloe were quick to shame her over the snap.

"The queen just passed away. Go put your clothes back on," one user harshly commented under the photo.

"The queen Elizabeth passed away," another added.

"The world is mourning the queen and she posts this..... gotta love her,” one fan quipped while some other user penned, “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth.”