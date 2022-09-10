 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeths death
Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death

Khloe Kardashian was shamed for dropping a sizzling picture in swimwear on the same day Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last.

Several followers of the reality TV star bashed her for not respecting the Britain’s longest-reigning monarch’s death in the comments section of Instagram.

The picture in question showed The Kardashians star in a light blue bathing suit while she soaked up the sun flaunting her perfect body.

"A few weeks ago..." the mother-of-two captioned the post.

Despite posting a heartfelt tribute in honour of the Queen in her Instagram stories the same day, fans of Khloe were quick to shame her over the snap.

"The queen just passed away. Go put your clothes back on," one user harshly commented under the photo.

"The queen Elizabeth passed away," another added.

"The world is mourning the queen and she posts this..... gotta love her,” one fan quipped while some other user penned, “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth.”

More From Entertainment:

Here’s how the Beckhams reportedly insulted Brooklyn’s in-laws before wedding

Here’s how the Beckhams reportedly insulted Brooklyn’s in-laws before wedding
Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'care’ about shocking age-gap

Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'care’ about shocking age-gap

Tearful Prince Andrew says Royals 'allowed one day'

Tearful Prince Andrew says Royals 'allowed one day'
Sam Asghari 'shocked' K-Fed dragged son into fight with ex Britney Spears: 'Out of line'

Sam Asghari 'shocked' K-Fed dragged son into fight with ex Britney Spears: 'Out of line'
Prince Harry 'trapped between two roles'

Prince Harry 'trapped between two roles'
Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen

Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen
Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death

Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death
Victoria Beckham was left furious when Nicola Peltz’s mom was given charge of wedding

Victoria Beckham was left furious when Nicola Peltz’s mom was given charge of wedding

King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations

King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations
Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch

Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch
Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?

Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?
'Blonde’: Ana de Armas shares ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the shoot

'Blonde’: Ana de Armas shares ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the shoot

Latest

view all