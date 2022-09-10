 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Khloe Kardashian shows off expensive baby gifts of her newborn son

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Khloe Kardashian stunned fans as she showed off lavish baby gifts in a rare post about her newborn son.

Flaunting $700 worth of baby gifts The Kardashians star — who welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson in August — subtly acknowledged her son on social media by posting a very special present.

The reality star quietly welcomed a second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in August.

The star posted a photo of baby gear she was gifted by the brand, thanking them for their generosity.

In the photo was a light blue diaper bag with tiny teddy bears on it, which retails for more than $400.

The set alone sells for about $230, bringing the total retail value of the items the Good American founder was gifted to about $700.

Khloe has not spoken much about her son thus far.

A rep for the mom-of-two confirmed that she was expecting a child via surrogate in late July and, shortly thereafter, the child was born.

So far, the Hulu star has not been publicly seen with her son nor has she shared any photos.

Kardashian also shares daughter True, 4, with Thompson, who is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols.


