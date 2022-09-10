 
Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'care' about shocking age-gap

Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'seem to care' about age-gap of 41 years

Madonna has a new boyfriend and he is a 23-year-old model named Andrew Darnell with whom the singer is "casually" involved and has no plans to marry him.

The Like a Prayer songstress, who has an age gap of whooping 41 years with her new beau, “does not seem to care” about the age difference between them at all as she keeps “living her best life right now.”

“Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”

The source shared that the Queen of Pop is not looking for anything serious and Andrew is “giving her exactly what she needs.”

“She is living her best life right now and is having fun. Andrew gives her the kind of passion that she wants in her life right now and after her recent split, she just wants to have fun.

“It isn’t harming anyone, and Andrew is all about her. The two of them cannot keep their hands off each other when they are together, but this does not mean marriage to Madonna. She is done with all of that,” the insider added.

Madonna was previously involved with 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, her former backup dancer, with whom she parted ways in April.

Since then, the pop star has been seen with the young model quite a few times including their recent outing at Nigerian musician REMA's concert at New York City's Irving Plaza.

The Material Girl singer was spotted "snuggling and cuddling" with Andrew and the two even locked lips during their night out as per Page Six.

