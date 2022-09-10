Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with William and Kate Middleton, walk outside Windsor

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton as they walked outside Windsor Castle following passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan viewed tributes outside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It's the first public appearance the royal couples have made together since the sad demise of the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen shaking hands with well-wishers who have lined up along the drive to Windsor Castle.



A large number of people gathered outside Windsor Castle and left flowers in tribute to the late monarch. Candles, pictures of the Queen and letters were also laid outside the castle's gates.



Meghan and Harry's appearance with Kate and William left many baffled as the royal couples have been making headlines for last few months for their reported rift which they apparently ended at a difficult time on family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received a warm welcome from the crowds. People were silent to mark of respect as the couples read tributes to the Queen, before breaking out in applause and cheers as they approached.