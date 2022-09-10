 
Divorce rumors: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are 'working through things'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are 'working through things' amid split rumours.

As Tom hits the field Sunday for his 23rd season of NFL play, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, will be in the stands cheering him on.

The supermodel, 42, has been less than pleased about the 45-year-old quarterback returning to the field, according to a source quoted in US Weekly.

'Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,' according to the insider. 'There is tension between them.'

The source continued: 'They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.'

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was excused from pre-season training in August to handle some 'personal things.'

'It’s all personal, you know.' the MVP replied when asked about his absence August 27. 'Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with.'

'We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.'

The father of three, shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine with Gisele. His oldest son, Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.

Earlier this year, Brady surprised fans when he changed his mind about retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

