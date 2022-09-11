Simon Cowell comes in support of Harry Styles: 'definitely he did not spit on Chris Pine’

Simon Cowell came out in support of Harry Styles after the "Spitgate” drama.

The record executive, 62, who formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, defended Harrys' character this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the boy band alum was accused of spitting on Don't Worry Darling costar, Chris Pine, at the Venice International Film Festival.

"That doesn't sound like Harry," Cowell said, adding: "He definitely, definitely wouldn't do that. That's not Harry. Harry's very polite and charming, he wouldn't do that. ... I will tell you, he's a very, very, very nice guy."

After Kimmel, 54, proposed that Styles, 28, might have spit "accidentally," Cowell agreed: "I was thinking that, we all do that. You know when you gob on someone by accident, and you're like, 'I'm really sorry I did that.'"

The discourse came after social media dissected a video in which Styles appeared to spit on Pine, 42, as they took their seats at Monday's world premiere of their new movie. Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling has already garnered attention and speculation over some alleged behind-the-scenes drama.

Chris Pine has denied that Harry Styles spit on him during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling.

His rep told Variety on Tuesday, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The statement came after a video of the stars started doing the rounds on social media, with fans speculating whether the singer spit on Pine.

Don't Worry Darling premieres on Sept. 23 in theaters.



