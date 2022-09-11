 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Film by Meghan Markle's friend to premier at Toronto International Film Festival

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

'A Jazzman's Blues' a film by Tyler Perry is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11.

The film, a saga of love and murder, tells the story of Bayou and Leanne, Black lovers in 1940s Georgia who are separated, then meet again years later when Bayou has become a song-and-dance sensation and Leanne has married and is passing as white.

Perry is a close friend of Meghan Markle، the Duchess of Cambridge۔

He was perhaps the only high profile Hollywood celebrity who wished Prince Harry's wife on her birthday on social media۔

