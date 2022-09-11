Victoria Beckham knows Peltz family can 'offer' Brooklyn 'things she cannot'

Victoria Beckham is worried daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz is going to 'hurt' Brooklyn Beckham.



The former Spice Girl is however, trying to patch things up with her estranged children by sending out a special invite.

Posh has invited all of her family to Paris Fashion Week this month, including Nicola.

A source told the Daily Mail : "Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,’ I’m told. ‘Although it’s not definite yet that they will come," reports the Mail.



They added that Beckhams "feel that the relationship is unbalanced", adding that Brooklyn "makes a lot of sacrifices for her but it’s not clear what happens in return," a source said.



"The Peltz family can offer him things which they [the Beckhams] cannot in terms of commercial connections. David and Victoria have been deeply upset by how things have played out," they noted.



The statement comes after Nicola told Tatler this summer: "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say: 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad."

