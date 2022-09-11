Prince Louis wise words on Queen death: 'At least grannie is with great grandpa'

Prince Louis has a grown up response to Queen Elizabeth II's death, reveals Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales, who accompanied husband Prince William outside Windsor Castle to meet well wishers, told an admirer that her children were sad upon the news of Queen demise.

One onlooker revealed that Kate told the children in the crown: "Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now."



Kate was reportedly "welling up" as she said those words.

Buckingham Palace released on official statement on Thusrday, September 8, to announce the death of the monarch.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.