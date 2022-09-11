'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae past crimes resurface again

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae's past criminal record resurface again on social media

The Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae reportedly has a criminal record and fans are unable to digest the shocking fact.

A fan recently posted a picture of a 1999 article on an online community forum which stated that actor Lee Jung Jae, 26 years old at the time, had been found guilty of driving while being drunk.

The article read: “Actor Lee Jung Jae charged with DUI: On the 13th, the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul arrested film actor Lee Jung Jae without detention on charges of causing a car accident, for driving his car while intoxicated.

"According to the police, Lee was driving his BMW car with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.222% in front of S Bank in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul around 2:10AM, when he collided with the side of a Matiz car of Miss Song (age 23, female, office worker).

"At the time, Lee Jung Jae, who was in the car with fellow actor Mr. Jung, denied the allegations to the police saying, “I didn’t drive, the manager took my place.”

As per the reports of Music Mundial, a two more articles from 2000 also came forward with the same story, confirming the incidence:

“Actor Lee Jung Jae, charged with assault: The Busan Haeundae Police Station charged film actor Lee Jung Jae (25 years old) for dragging out a 22-year-old woman from her car in front of night club B, and kicking her with his feet causing injuries that require two weeks of recovery.”

Another one narrated: "Lee Jung Jae charged with assault: Last November in Cheongdam dong, Seoul, Lee Jung Jae was drinking with 36-year-old Mr. Park and three other individuals at a bar. [Lee Jung Jae] is charged for assaulting 30-year-old Mr. Pyo and Mr. Park after getting into a verbal argument with them.”



