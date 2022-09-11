 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Kate Middleton schooled Meghan Markle visiting Queen would 'raise eyebrows'

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Kate Middleton took initiative and reached out to Meghan Markle ahead of her visit to Balmoral Castle.

The Princess of Wales is said to have 'urged' Meghan not to accompany her husband Prince Harry as he set to visit the Queen during her final hours in the Scottish Castle.

Kate told Meghan her move would "raise eyebrows", according to the Daily Mail.

It was earlier reported by Meghan's pal Omid Scobie that the Sussexes never reached out to William reconciliation.

"There’s a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned...the true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges".

These were the words of "someone familiar with the current family dynamics", he added.

