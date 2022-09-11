Chrissy Teigen was upset over title ‘I Don't Love You Like I Used To’: Here’s why

Chrissy Teigen, with John Legend’s new album release, took to Instagram to share that she wasn’t happy about the title of the song I Don't Love You Like I Used To.

But that was before she actually heard it.

The model who is expecting her third child, wrote on her Instagram: “I was a little miffed when I heard the title of “I don’t love you like I used to” but that’s what I get for never listening to John’s music til it’s right about to come out lol. Love this song.”

John wrote an emotional and heart-touching song for Chrissy, All of Me, which debuted in June 2013. It became the second best-selling song of 2014 in the United States. The steamy music video for the hit track was released the month after their wedding. The black-and-white video featured John and Chrissy in all of their newlywed glory and was even shot in Lake Como.



The 43-year-old singer also dedicated his performance of Never Break at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The tribute was made in the wake of their heart-breaking pregnancy loss.

The couple was married in Lake Como, Italy for a lavish traditional wedding celebration. They tied the knot on September 14, 2013 at Villa Pizzo and the couple currently has two children Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.