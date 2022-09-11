Netflix's 'Virgin River' season 4 & 5: Full cast list

 
Netflix’s Virgin River has come back with season four, with the introduction f some new characters while maintaining all the fan favourite familiar faces.

The lead characters of season four are Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, who play Mel and Jack, the on-and-off couple surrounded by comical moments, small-town drama, and some intense happenings.

The last episode of season three introduced two new characters to fans who will be getting elaborate roles in season four. On the other hand, one favourite face from season three is also returning to season four.

Here is a list of all the characters in Virgin River’s season four:


1. Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe

2. Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

3. Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

5. Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

6. Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

7. Zibby Allen as Brie

8. Colin Lawrence as Preacher

9. Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

10. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky

11. Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

12. Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

