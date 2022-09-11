 
When Queen Elizabeth pitched in during World War II amid King's refusal

Queen Elizabeth II is known for many courageous duties, including serving in the army as the first female member of the royal family to do so. 

According to TIME magazine, Britain was beset with relentless bombings by the German forces in the Battle of Britain. Many Britons were offering services to contribute to the war effort.

Then-18 years old queen aimed to join the military to do her part. However, she was rebuffed by her parents, King George VI and Elizabeth the Queen, by pointing out 'no female member of the royal family to serve in the military.'

After the repeated insistence for over a year, Lilibet's parents relented, and the princess signed up for Auxiliary Territorial Service as a 'mechanic' in February 1945.

As Time Magazine further added, 'In a six-week training course, she passed a military driving test, learned to read maps, and worked repairing engines. The Associated Press at the time named her 'Princess Auto Mechanic.'

