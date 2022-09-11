Brahmastra Part One- Shiva: Here is a cameo that you may have missed

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, was just released on September 9, and fans are already excited about Part Two.

The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer had an Easter egg hidden in one of the scenes, and Twitter fans were quick to point out a cameo by Deepika Padukone.

One fan wrote, “#SpoilerAlert I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print) #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra.”

Another took to Twitter saying, “OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. ???? #BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev. Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents. #Brahmastra.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film is doing well at the global box office and have reportedly earned Rs 75 crore in the worldwide collection on just day one. The screening was attended by many Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan amongst others.

Hrithik Roshan gave his review in a tweet: “The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team !”

Arjun Kapoor also loved the movie as he wrote: “An adventure for the big screen...A ride like no other... Loved watching @ayan_mukerji s vision come to life... My 2 favourite actors and humans set the screen on fire (literally) @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. From The King Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience... Credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to life... Cannot wait for part 2!!!”

The film ended with the announcement of the sequel, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev which is reportedly set to be headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Although no confirmation has been made, yet.