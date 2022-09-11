 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Meghan 'uncomfortable' during 'overwhelming' reunion with Kate, William

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William
Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William

Meghan Markle appeared “uncomfortable” during her reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William to meet with crowds outside of Windsor Castle, claimed a body language expert.

Jess Ponce III - author of A.W.E.S.O.M.E: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within told Nicki Swift that the Duchess of Sussex displayed "visible uncertainty" compared to the other three royals.

The expert expressed that "this situation is new to her and probably somewhat overwhelming."

Ponce also added that the Suits alum “continued to walk she fussed with her hair and outfit" and "was noticeably uncomfortable compared to the other three, especially with Kate who walked straight forward with a sense of confidence."

Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William

Markle “seemed uncertain on what to do and it was quite noticeable”, added the experts.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by The Sun that King Charles told his son to not bring Markle to Balmoral.

"Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told the outlet.

