Britney Spears sons blocked her on social media?

Britney Spears’ sons have blocked her?

Britney Spears, in a series of emotional Instagram posts, spilled her heart out about her conservatorship, therapy and her relationship with her sons.

The 40-year-old have had a strained relationship with her sons. It was further fractured after her youngest son, Jayden, suggested in a tell-all interview that their relationship would not improve until the Toxic singer stopped posting nude images of her “to get attention.”

Spears have previously addressed her sons, however this time around, she also pointed out how they don’t remember the time when she cared for her sons more than their father.

“My children were my world, my focus, my everything,” said Spears. “I used to have my kids more than Kevin. When they were six to nine, I have them about 70 percent of the time.”

“All I know is that my love for my children is more than anything. And I am sorry if I ever hurt you guys in anyway. And me saying that I’m a child of God is something that I shouldn’t have said to you guys. That’s something I should’ve said it to my father.

She went on, “I’ve always been told that the only person who can fix your heart is the one who broke it, go to the source. He needs to be told but that will never happen because I pray he burns in hell.”

Britney expressed her love despite the knowledge that her sons have blocked her:

“But until then, Jayden and Preston, I adore you. I was told you guys have blocked me. But I will speak care and I hope you guys have been using the punching bag I gave you. You guys are unbelievable in the gym. Happy early birthday. You guys can do pull-ups, wow… wow. You’re skilled in everything you do. I’m so blessed to even call you mine. I just want to apologise for my ignorance in saying so, because it was meant for my father."