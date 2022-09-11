Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for turning Queen’s funeral into ‘business’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being ridiculed for turning Queen Elizabeth’s funeral outing into a ‘business-like’ meeting.



Royal commentator Camilla Tominey issued this accusation while addressing the contrasting styles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s behaviour with BBC News.

The expert began by accusing the Duchess of Sussex of behaving business-like during an outing for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“It's hard when you're so on show. And also the contrasting styles between the two couples have always been evident.”

“You've got William and Kate business-like with what they're doing and then very warm with the public.”

Before concluding he added, “And then you've got Harry and Meghan who are more touchy-feely. Maybe that also reflects their different status now.”