Ray J rips into Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner for 'lying through her teeth' over scandalous tape

Ray J threatened to sue Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner for lying and not 'orchestrating' the leak of the couple's scandalous tape.

The 41-year-old entertainer took the Instagram, and shared a video in which the rapper accused Jenner and Kardashian of trying to “bury” him, and make him “look like a liar.”

The video was a reaction to a recent episode of Late Late Show, where the cosmetic mogul's mother answered a list of uncomfortable questions while attached to a polygraph.

When the question of leaking Kim Kardashian's infamous 'scandalous tape' popped out, the 66-year-old mother responded that she "had nothing to do with its release," and the examiner nodded that she was telling the truth.

However, The One Wish singer has claimed Jenner was the one who planned to leak the tape.

"I don’t know what the (expletive) you think this is, but you have (expletive) with the wrong person. Period … You done fucked with the wrong Black man,” he said in the video.

“I was just gonna handle this s*** legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up," the rapper threatened.

Ray J also ripped into the examiner who the rapper claimed, had a history of fraud.

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he captioned.

"This is the dude Kris Jenner had ta her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued 4 defamation … I can’t wait to show you the truth."