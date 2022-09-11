 
Prince Andrew to take on Queen's corgis and dorgis

Prince Andrew to take on Queens corgis and dorgis

Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis and dorgis will reportedly be given to Prince Andrew. 

Andrew and his daughter princess Beatrice are believed to have been taking the dogs for walks in recent months. While, the Duke's ex-wife Sarah, The Duchess of York also bonded with the late Queen over dog walking and horse riding.

An enduring symbol of her legacy, the corgi breed has come to be associated with the Queen's 70-year-long reign. Her first, Susan, was given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944. 

Andrew and Beatrice gifted the Queen two dogs - Muicky and Sandy - following the sad passing of Prince Philip in April 2021. 

Queen, who breathed her last at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle on Thursday (September 8), had a lifelong love for her pet corgis, who accompanied her during vacations and official events in Buckingham Palace, her honeymoon, and even featured in her official photos and portraits. 

