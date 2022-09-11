 
Reporter under fire after referring to William, Kate as 'the other two royals'

Royal fans are angry after CNN allegedly portrayed Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor palace.

The news network’s international correspondent Scott McLean has come under fire over his gaffe while reporting the Prince and Princess of Wales’s surprise walkabout with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

McLean reported: “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well.”

However, viewers perceived the gaffe as “disrespect” to the heir to the throne and his wife.

According to Daily Mail, one viewer pointed out: “The other two royals, being the heir to the throne and his wife the Princess of Wales, who will be Queen' before bemoaning the 'state of CNN.”

“CNN if you/your reporters can’t report royal news respectfully then just don’t bother, its not an episode of KUWTK, this was TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales, Future King and Queen Consort of Great Britain during a period of national mourning, not the Harry and Meghan Show,” read another Tweet.

“What happened to unbiased journalism? Shocking,” a third blasted.

