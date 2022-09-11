Britney Spears looks cool & calm in recent outing amid family issues

Britney Spears appeared to be in high spirits in her recent getaway snaps amid her ongoing family issues.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker posted a pair of videos to Instagram where she gave fans some fun updates.

In the first clip she posted, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter stood next to the old wreckage of what appeared to be a blue truck.

Britney wore a tight-fitting black dress with cutouts around the stomach that barely contained her ample cleavage and looked hot as ever.

She stood in a grassy field with the wreckage and said, jokingly, 'I just crashed my car. Oops, I really did it this time.'

The next clip showed the star in a tiny light green bathing suit, prancing up to the crystal clear water.

The pop-sensation seemed to hint at her location in the post, captioning it with three Union Jacks, the flag of the United Kingdom.



These posts came just a couple of days after she shared several videos with followers that touched on her recent family issues.



