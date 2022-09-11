 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears looks cool & calm in recent outing amid family issues

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Britney Spears appeared to be in high spirits in her recent getaway snaps amid her ongoing family issues.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker posted a pair of videos to Instagram where she gave fans some fun updates.

In the first clip she posted, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter stood next to the old wreckage of what appeared to be a blue truck.

Britney wore a tight-fitting black dress with cutouts around the stomach that barely contained her ample cleavage and looked hot as ever.

She stood in a grassy field with the wreckage and said, jokingly, 'I just crashed my car. Oops, I really did it this time.'

The next clip showed the star in a tiny light green bathing suit, prancing up to the crystal clear water.

The pop-sensation seemed to hint at her location in the post, captioning it with three Union Jacks, the flag of the United Kingdom.

These posts came just a couple of days after she shared several videos with followers that touched on her recent family issues. 


More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio looks cosy in white t-shirt during NYC stroll amid claims he’s interested in Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio looks cosy in white t-shirt during NYC stroll amid claims he’s interested in Gigi Hadid
Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals ‘Queen’s death made me homesick’

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals ‘Queen’s death made me homesick’
William gives instructions to Kate, Harry and Meghan while greeting mourners

William gives instructions to Kate, Harry and Meghan while greeting mourners
Body language expert notices ‘discomfort’ in King Charles while mentioning Harry and Meghan

Body language expert notices ‘discomfort’ in King Charles while mentioning Harry and Meghan

Reporter under fire after referring to William, Kate as 'the other two royals'

Reporter under fire after referring to William, Kate as 'the other two royals'
Meghan Markle’s royal outing a ‘dog and pony show’: ‘Focus on Queen!’

Meghan Markle’s royal outing a ‘dog and pony show’: ‘Focus on Queen!’
Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony
Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display as she attended NYFW event with beau Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display as she attended NYFW event with beau Devin Booker

Prince Andrew to take on Queen's corgis and dorgis

Prince Andrew to take on Queen's corgis and dorgis
Sajal Ali spotted with Imran Khan sons at International Film Festival Toronto, picture goes viral

Sajal Ali spotted with Imran Khan sons at International Film Festival Toronto, picture goes viral
BTS Jin in LA for a speculative music video shoot with Bang PD, Lumpens

BTS Jin in LA for a speculative music video shoot with Bang PD, Lumpens
Kanye West takes mystery woman to ‘ex Kim Kardashian's favourite restaurant’, picture goes viral

Kanye West takes mystery woman to ‘ex Kim Kardashian's favourite restaurant’, picture goes viral

Latest

view all