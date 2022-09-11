 
Rihanna looks like a barbie doll as she steps out with A$AP Rocky for a romantic date

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Rihanna looked super-hot and cute like a barbie doll as she got clicked when she stepped out with her beau A$AP Rocky while attending an event on Friday.

The Fenty Beauty mogul, 34, looked stylish as she put on a chic display in a black corset and minidress while covered in glittering diamond necklaces and earrings.

Adding flair to her already eye-catching look, the Diamonds singer rocked a black handbag and see-through heels.

The new mom appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed some downtime from parenting duties.

In May, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whose name they have yet to reveal.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

A source informed People at the time that the two stars have been 'adjusting' to being a mother and father but 'are doing great.'

'Their baby boy is healthy, and Rihanna is just in awe of him,' the insider added, 'Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.'

Meanwhile, A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - has been embroiled in legal troubles that resulted from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.



