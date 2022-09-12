 
Prince William, Harry 'delayed' their reunion with 'extended' talks: Details

Prince William and Prince Harry appeared to be cordial with each other on Saturday, September 10, 2022, as they reunited at Windsor Castle after the Queen’s death, however, sources suggest they had ‘extended’ talks before the historic appearance.

The Duke of Sussex and his older brother, now Prince of Wales, stepped out of Windsor Castle with their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, much to the surprise of the crowds gathered outside; the two camps have allegedly been feuding for some years now.

After it was confirmed by a Kensington Palace spokesman that Prince William extended a special invite to Prince Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate, The Times reported that ‘extended negotiations’ between the brothers actually delayed their appearance by 45 minutes.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s unofficial mouthpiece Omid Scobie also took to Twitter to share that William’s invite had come at the ‘11th hour’, however, “It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”


