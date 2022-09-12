 
William carries out first official duty as Prince of Wales

King Charles III's son William carried out his first official engagement as the Prince of Wales on Sunday.

Prince William, 40, spoke with the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, during a phone call in which he said that he and wife, Kate, look forward to travelling to Wales soon.

Kate's husband William - in a statement released in English and Welsh by Kensington Palace - thanked the First Minister for his fitting tribute to the Queen, and expressed his and the Princess of Wales's honour in being asked to serve the Welsh people.

The statement added that the Prince and Princess will "spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales".

It said that the couple "want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them".

The statement added: "The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past."

