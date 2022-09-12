 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?
Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will reportedly postpone moving to late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will postpone the expected move to Windsor Castle home for the sake of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they have just relocated to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate a week ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate don't want more upheaval for children, who have experienced house move recently and started a new school there.

The report quoted The Telegraph saying, “They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years, but things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now.

‘They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.’

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen
Princess Anne especially chosen by Queen Elizabeth to escort her coffin

Princess Anne especially chosen by Queen Elizabeth to escort her coffin
How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?

How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin
Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away

Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh
Mourners of Queen asked not to leave tribute teddy bears and sandwiches

Mourners of Queen asked not to leave tribute teddy bears and sandwiches
'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'

'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'
With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys

With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys
'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

Harry Styles stokes sexuality debate with 'My Policeman' premiere in Toronto

Harry Styles stokes sexuality debate with 'My Policeman' premiere in Toronto
Locals silent in grief for cherished neighbour Queen Elizabeth

Locals silent in grief for cherished neighbour Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all