Oprah Winfrey reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s death

US TV host and actress Oprah Winfrey has reflected on Queen Elizabeth’s death as she remarked about Meghan Markle and the royal family’s opportunity for peacemaking.



Oprah Winfrey expressed hope as she sat down with Jenn Lahmers at the Toronto Film Festival, where their documentary ‘Sidney’ about acting legend Sidney Poitier, premiered.

Responding to Jenn’s question that is there a hope Queen’s passing would be way to unify the family, and maybe heal some wounds, Oprah said, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families.”

She continued, “You know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that.”

The documentary about late Sidney Poitier is produced by Winfrey.

Oprah also interviewed Meghan Markle in March last year.