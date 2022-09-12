 
Meghan Markle ‘has hidden playful’ Prince Harry: 'Looks clenched'

Meghan Markle has been accused of making the ‘playful’ Prince Harry ‘vanish’ before fans’ eyes, and be replaced with an ‘awkward copy’.

Body language expert Judi James issued this insight in her interview with Fabulous.

She began by telling the publication, “Prince Harry looks so awkward, tense and nervous in these poses that it’s hard to see where the playful, confident and fun-loving prince has vanished to.”

“His body pose appears reticent and wary, making him appear ridiculously camera-shy.”

“His free hand looks clenched rather than relaxed and the way Meghan smilingly clutches the other as she leans her torso in and slightly toward her husband here suggests she is offering silent support.”

She also pointed out how Prince Harry’s eyes keep “darting from camera to camera” as well as “compressed lips” which make it look like “effort rather than happiness.”

