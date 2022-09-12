 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry taking ‘bigger role’ in monarchy after Queen’s death?

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to receive an ‘active’ role in King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy, experts warn.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam issued this claim in her interview with the Sun Online.

She began by admitting, “This is a sensational surprise, seeing them together at Windsor looking at the tributes to one of the greatest of our monarchs.”

“The Royal Family have suffered a great deal from their attacks, especially on Oprah. We thought even though they were living so close at Windsor the once inseparable brothers were very far apart.”

“The Queen always said the Sussexes were 'much-loved members of the royal family. They had to step down and felt publicly bitter.”

“King Charles sent them his love in his moving address. Now we see real progress.”

“Will Harry participate actively in the forthcoming ceremonies to honour his beloved late grandmother? This seems very possible now.”

