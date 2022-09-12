 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Actor Hwang In Youp confesses that he took advice from his sunbae Ji Chang Wook for on screen romance
Actor Hwang In Youp confesses that he took advice from his 'sunbae' Ji Chang Wook for on screen romance

Actor Hwang In Youp recently revealed that he asked help from his Ji Chang Wook on how to ace romantic scenes.

As per the reports of Koreaboo, TVING’s show Youth MT aired its second episode which showed the two actors catching up in the car as they drove to base camp.

While the actors chatted, Hwang In Youp mentioned that the K-drama Why Her? marks his first time playing a lead role and that too, in a romance drama.

The actor furthered explained that he usually plays teenage roles but this was his first romance drama and he thought Ji Chang Wook was the perfect romance master to seek advice from.

"This was my first role as an adult. And it was my first time filming a romance drama. So whenever there was… a very romantic scene, I looked it up on the internet, and every time, you came up" said Hwang In Youp.

The star also funnily mentioned how he had told his co-star about taking advice from Ji Chang Wook for his onscreen romance, much to Ji Chang Wook’s shock and embarrassment.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video
Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud

Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church
Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry

Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry
Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why
Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’
Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Latest

view all