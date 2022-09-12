Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church

Queen Elizabeth's coffin, led by King Charles III, has arrived at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.



The service for the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral has now ended. The coffin will rest in the cathedral for 24 hours, in a vigil mounted by the Royal Company of Archers, a unit that has traditionally acted as the royal bodyguard in Scotland.



The national anthem was sung at the service. The Queen's coffin was surrounded by four members of the Royal Company of Archers.

Elder of the Church of Scotland, Morag Mylne, thanked God "for the long life, the shining example, the steadfast commitment to duty, the strong faith, and the good humour of our wise and great Queen".



"We thank you for the deep love she has inspired from all her subjects, for the myriad ways in which she met and welcomed people from all walks of life, for the diplomacy with which she resolved conflict, and for the stability she brought to her realms and to the Commonwealth," she says.

The King and other Royal Family members have now left the cathedral.

A hymn chosen for Queen Elizabeth's wedding, The Lord is My Shepherd, was reportedly sung to honour the late monarch's reign. Hundreds of people have queued to view Queen's coffin at cathedral as the thanksgiving service is over.