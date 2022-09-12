 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022


Ray J is fearful of the current scandalous tape feud.

In an Instagram post, Ray J shared an emotional post about the consequences of the current dispute with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner regarding the infamous 2007 scandalous tape that was reportedly leaked to the public more than a decade ago.

In a distressing social media post-Saturday night, the Raycon founder, 41, wrote, 'My. Soul hurts - but God is working this out!!! - I get emotional bc I love my kids and I care about what rhey think and feel about me in their life!! -

'It kills me to think that they would keep this inhumane, no love or value of other emotions or families! - You thought you won it all!! - But you are about to lose.'

The 41-year-old entertainer took the Instagram, and issued a 40-minute video Saturday, while he was still vacationing at a luxury mansion in the Dominican Republic.

In a bombshell interview with DailyMail in May, Ray J claimed the infamous intimate tape was 'released like an album' by Kim herself.’

He also lashed out at his former girlfriend and her mother, alleging they re-ignited the controversy to increase ratings on their current reality show The Kardashians.

Ray J, whose legal name is William Ray Norwood, Jr, has shared documents he signed during that era, claiming the Kardashian family matriarch was behind the entire scheme and that they made three different tapes

The divorced father of two shares daughter Melody, four, and son Epik, two, with his ex-wife Princess Love.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church
Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry

Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry
Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why

Mel C reveals she never wanted to marry: Here’s why
Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’

Queen’s death to increase popularity of baby girl name ‘Elizabeth’
Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes

Actor Hwang In Youp consults Ji Chang Wook for his romantic scenes
Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform as he follows behind Queen's coffin

Latest

view all