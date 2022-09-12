 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

A man wreaked havoc as he ran in front of the King Charles' car when the new monarch was heading to RAF Northolt.

Footage, shared by a media outlet, shows a man running into heavy traffic on the road in west London before appearing to photograph The King in his motorcade.

In the vide, a man can be seen running to catch up with the monarch's state limousine as he headed to RAF Northolt. 

A royal protection officer quickly reacted to the danger and alerted security teams in the Range Rover behind.

On Monday, police lead away a woman who was among two people who held up notices reading ‘Not my King’ close to parliament as Charles III made his first address to both Houses of Parliament.

