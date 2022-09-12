Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH

file footage

Prince Andrew was booed and jeered at by a young protestor as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin with King Charles in Edinburgh today, September 12, 2022.

The disgraced Duke of York stepped out with his siblings for a historic royal procession in which they walked behind the late monarch’s hearse as it moved down Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, reported Metro UK.

In a video from the walkthrough that has since gone viral, one person from the crowds of mourners lining the streets was heard openly heckling Prince Andrew, who was forced to step back from royal duties after his connections to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed and he was accused of sexual abuse.

The young man appeared to shout, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” at the grieving Duke of York as he walked past.

The protestor was then pushed out by mourners into the hands of the police on scene, with officers also seen tackling him to the ground before taking him away.

This comes as Prince Andrew’s role in the royal family is under scrutiny, especially after the death of the Queen, with many suggesting that King Charles will completely freeze his problematic brother out.



