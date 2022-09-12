 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Olivia Wilde has stunned everyone with her ethereal beauty time and again and the diva is turning heads once again.

Olivia was seen rocking in a black long sleeve and salmon pink pants while stepping out in Hollywood, California on Sunday evening.

Following a drama-filled Venice Film Festival appearance last week, the 38-year-old actress appeared in good spirits as she took photos with fans on her latest outing.

The mother-of-two accessorized her stylish ensemble with a brown Gucci crossbody bag with a black, green, and red striped strap and her blonde hair in beachy waves.

Just days prior, the mother-of-two hit back at circulating claims she cheated on her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis with new boyfriend Harry Styles - branding the rumours' horses**t'.

Her upcoming new film, Don't Worry Darling, which marks her sophomore movie as director, also premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week - receiving a bout of mixed reviews.

It stars leads Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple that becomes ensnared with a cult in their idyllic town.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter
Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident

Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident
'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI

'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI
Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH

Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH
Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday
Brie Larson claps back at online trolls by sharing glimpse of The Marvel’s cast: Photo

Brie Larson claps back at online trolls by sharing glimpse of The Marvel’s cast: Photo
Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

Latest

view all