Why Prince William invited Meghan Markle for walkabout? real reason revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at tributes for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday.



Meghan and Harry reunited with the heir to throne and Kate Middleton after King Charles expressed his love for the California-based royal couple.

Now, a royal photographer has disclosed the real reason why Meghan and Harry were invited to join William and Kate outside Windsor Castle.

Arthur Edwards sat down with Piers Morgan and disclosed, “They did it because if Meghan had turned up for the funeral on Monday all the papers would be talking about Meghan and the King does not want that.

"He wants it all about The Queen and nothing else. No distractions. Whether they will get back together who knows, there is a big rift between the brothers.

"But obviously William has got to do something about it. He spoke to his brother and said, 'Let's make a combined effort here.'