Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Meghan Markle omits ‘hurtful’ content from podcast after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle and her team are reportedly going through podcast episodes to remove hurtful content from future episodes after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duchess of Sussex on September 13 announced her podcast series would be shelved during the national period of mourning.

Royal commentator Neil Sean expressed that the Suits alum may now be trying to avoid getting into trouble with the Royal Family.

“There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes on the remaining podcasts,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“We know there’s been four in the can already that are ready to go. But according to a very good source, they’re going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there’s nothing derogatory, hurtful or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time bomb.

“You could look at this two ways really; is Meghan changing her tune to now try and re-fit back into the family that she left behind? Or indeed is she having second thoughts because she doesn’t want to create any more trouble?” Neil added.

Meanwhile, the three released episodes of her podcast shed light on Meghan’s secrets about her former royal life.

