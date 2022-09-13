Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

File Footage

Kenan Thompson shaded Leonardo DiCaprio’s bizarre dating rule during his opening monologue at the 2022 Emmys and Twitter users are in fit of laughter.

The Saturday Night Live star poked fun at the Titanic actor’s “phenomenon” of only dating girls under age 25 by joking about Zendaya’s 26th birthday,

“Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday,” Thompson said. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood.”

“I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio,” he added.

Social media users could not believe that the comedian actually joked about DiCaprio’s dating history that too at such prestigious award show in front of a huge crowd.

“Kenan calling out leonardo dicaprio at the emmy’s. i can sleep peacefully," one hilarious tweet read as per OK! Magazine.

Another user expressed their disbelief, "KENAN DID NOT JUST MAKE A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO LIVE AT THE EMMYS."

"No way kenan thompson just jokes leo about only dating young girls," another chimed in with three crying emojis.

DiCaprio trended on social media after his recent breakup with Camilla Morrone, with whom he parted ways shortly after she turned 25.

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one user wrote on Twitter at the time.

“The only certainties in life are death and taxes and Leonardo DiCaprio dating a woman who cannot rent a car,” another added.



