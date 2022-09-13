King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness

Prince William and King Charles apparently used a powerful weapon of forgiveness to show what kind of leaders they are going to be as they extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and refused to engage in a "tit-for-tat" after the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales adopted a very smart strategy as he invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate Middleton for a walkabout among the crowds outside Windsor Castle.

The olive branch from William means "the ball is now firmly in the court of the Sussexes", according to GB News host Dan Wootton.

The show of unity required “extended negotiations behind the scenes beforehand” which delayed their arrival for the walkabout by 45 minutes, according to The Times.



A spokesperson for William told the publication: "The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."



However, a royal commentator Wootton commented that the gesture showed why William "will one day be a great King".



Wootton added: "It was quite a moment. But of course, it doesn't change the fundamentals. Harry is still intending to release his memoir that could include criticism of the new King.

"But, the act of kindness from William shows is that this new reign will not engage in a tit-for-tat with the Sussexes."

The expert added: "The ball is now firmly in the court of the Sussexes, as William waits to see if they will put the Royal Family above their personal vendettas after his olive branch."



Meanwhile, some royal experts do not think the same as ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship said the surprise walkabout did not mean Harry and William's rift was mended, saying: "This was a last-minute decision taken by the new Prince of Wales on Saturday afternoon. He did it for his grandmother and for his father."

Prince William and King Charles' move can not change the past but it may help bring the entire family together in future.