Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split

Comedian Pete Davidson stunned the fans as he made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles on September 13.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star, 28, made his first major public appearance since his highly-publicized split from Kim Kardashian. He also presented the award for Best Comedy Series at the coveted event.

However, fans were quick to notice that Davidson seemingly took a jab at Kardashian’s former husband, Kanye West, as he took to the stage to present the award.

The King of Staten Island star was dressed up in gray ensemble including a simple jacket with matching trousers and a pair of bold white sunglasses.

The look mimicked Kanye's appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, which the rapper attended with then-wife Kim.

For the unversed, Kanye was at war with Davidson when the comedian started dating his ex-wife Kim. Pete and Kim were in a romantic relationship for 9 months.

The pair started dating in October 2021, a few months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, and parted ways in August 2022.