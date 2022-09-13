 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Web Desk

Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source

Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Shakira working on her next song amid her on-going battle over kids' custody with ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka hit-maker is making her music video with fellow artist Ozuna for a song that the duo recorded in Manresa, Spain as per Marca Magazine.

The fans of the pop star are eagerly waiting for the track in hopes that the Columbian singer may put references of her recent shocking breakup with the Barcelona player.

A Spanish journalist Jordi Martin even hinted on his social media account that the singer may throw shade at her ex in her next song.

"Do you want to know the name of Shakira and Ozuna's new song? I already have it and watch out. What a hint to Gerard Pique,” the journalist wrote on Instagram,

“It's coming. This week we'll premiere it on my show, 'El gordo y la flaca,’” he added.

The filming of the highly anticipated song began on Saturday inside a supermarket and continued till the early hours of morning the next day.

The only thing known about Shakira and Ozuna’s next collaboration is that it is of urban genre, according to the publication.

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper gushed about Shakira in a tweet, writing, "How beautiful you are, Shakira."

“Ozu! You are a champion how you endured the many hours of continuous filming,” Shakira added a sweet tribute for her own for the rapper on Twitter.

“A pleasure working with you!!! You deserve the success you have achieved!!” she added while also confirming the upcoming collaboration.

This comes following Shakira’s split from partner of 12 years Pique, with whom she shares two boys, Sasha and Milan.

Ever since their breakup, the duo has been fighting over their children’s custody as Shakira wants to move to Miami with them while Pique insists they stay in Barcelona.

