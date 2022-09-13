 
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at her much-loved Balmoral Estate in Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at her much-loved Balmoral Estate in Scotland, and her coffin, after lying in Holyroodhouse Palace, was taken to Edinburgh on September 12, 2022.

As the late monarch’s coffin made its way along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, pictures and videos of her four children walking with it infiltrated social media, with a clear view of the Royal Standard-wrapped coffin with a special floral wreath on top of it.

It has since emerged that the wreath was extra special for the Queen as it included flowers from her beloved Balmoral Estate, where she also spent her last days and hours.

As per BBC, the floral wreath included some of the Queen’s favourite flowers, including whit spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums, and dried white heather.

Other flowers included spray eryngium (thistle), rosemary, hebe, foliage, and pittosporum. 

