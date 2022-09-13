 
Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore recently broke into tears during an emotional reunion with her ex-boyfriend and closest pal Justin Long on Barrymore’s talk show on Monday.

The former couple, who starred together in a couple of movies together, started off appreciating each other’s sense of humour.

“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” revealed Barrymore.

The Crossroads actor chimed in and said, “I love that we’ve maintained our love, because I don’t think it’ll ever – from my end, it’ll never go anywhere, I’ll love you always.”

To which the Never Been Kissed star responded, “I will always love you so much, you were so important to me.”

Reflecting on ups and downs of their relationship, the Charlie’s Angels actress confessed, “I feel like we’ve been through so much together too. When we used to talk and facetime, I was always like ‘I’ve really grownup Justin’. I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

Adding to this, Barrymore quipped, “We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together, we would break-up, it was chaos, but it was hella fun.”

Long agreed and declared, “I cherish that time.”

Watch here:


