Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

After his fourth Emmy Awards win Monday night, Jason Sudeikis opened up about two of his biggest — or rather, smallest — critics.

When asked whether his children, daughter Daisy Josephine, 5, and son Otis Alexander, 8, think Dad is as funny as the rest of the world does, Sudeikis said he's not so sure.

"I don't know," he told PEOPLE Monday night in the Emmy's press room. "They have a lot of notes, but it's mostly about structure and life: 'Can we shave some time here, Jason? Dad?' "

"But, you know. You'd have to ask them, but they're not here — yet," added Sudeikis, 46.

While it has been announced that Ted Lasso will end after the upcoming third season, the star himself said "I don't know" when asked about a possible season 4.

As the cast and crew of the Apple TV+ series accepted the award for outstanding comedy series Monday night, Sudeikis was sure to thank the cast and crew and everyone behind the scenes who made the show — notably, season 2 — happen.

"This show is about good and evil, this show is about like the truth and lies, this show is about all that stuff, but it's mostly about our response to those things, and your response to our show has been overwhelming," he said.

"Otis, Daisy, I love you very much," Sudeikis added, noting his two children whom he shares with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.


