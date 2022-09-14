Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have joined their royal relative as the Queen's Coffin Arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Queen's children and grandchildren, as well as their spouses, are seen together to receive her coffin at the palace amid tears and tributes.

In a private moment, King Charles III will gather with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, his siblings, and the Queen's grandchildren.



Meghan and Harry reunited with the royal family as sombre mood reigns in London following the Queen's passing. Thousands of people lined the 14-mile route as the hearse travelled from RAF Northolt in west London.

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace to cheers from the crowd.

Alongside King Charles III, the hearse is being received by Princes William and Harry and other members of the Royal Family.