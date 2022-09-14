 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queens coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have joined their royal relative as  the Queen's Coffin Arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Queen's children and grandchildren, as well as their spouses, are seen together to receive her coffin at the palace amid tears and tributes.

In a private moment, King Charles III will gather with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, his siblings, and the Queen's grandchildren.

Meghan and Harry reunited with the royal family as sombre mood reigns in London following the Queen's passing. Thousands of people lined the 14-mile route as the hearse travelled from RAF Northolt in west London.

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace to cheers from the crowd.

Alongside King Charles III, the hearse is being received by Princes William and Harry and other members of the Royal Family.

More From Entertainment:

Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys

Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys
Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes

Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes
Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'

Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'
Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’

Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation
Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?
King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin adorned with her favourite Balmoral flowers: Details

Latest

view all