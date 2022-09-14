Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

file footage

Prince Harry has broken his silence after being banned from wearing his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and other events honouring her, with his spokesperson sounding off about the same in an official statement.



The statement was shared on Twitter by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s close supporter Omid Scobie, who shared on Tuesday, September 13, 2022: “Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson further said: “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The bombshell statement come after it was reported that only working members of the royal family will be allowed to wear their military uniforms at the Queen’s funeral, leading to a flurry of commentary online.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK following the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022 and is expected to stay in the country till her state funeral on September 19, 2022.