 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry breaks silence on not wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry has broken his silence after being banned from wearing his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and other events honouring her, with his spokesperson sounding off about the same in an official statement.

The statement was shared on Twitter by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s close supporter Omid Scobie, who shared on Tuesday, September 13, 2022: “Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson further said: “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The bombshell statement come after it was reported that only working members of the royal family will be allowed to wear their military uniforms at the Queen’s funeral, leading to a flurry of commentary online.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK following the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022 and is expected to stay in the country till her state funeral on September 19, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him

Prince Harry's major snub ahead of Queen's funeral ‘truly painful’ for him
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join royal family as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys

Jason Sudeikis shares his kids opinions over his performances at Emmys
Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes

Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes
Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'

Queen Elizabeth paid poetic tribute by Armitage: 'Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century's weight'
Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long pour their heart out after tearful reunion: Watch
The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'

The Queen's only daughter Anne pays tribute to 'dearest Mother'
Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’

Drew Barrymore dishes on her friendship with Britney Spears: ‘lot in common’
Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio 'spent time’ with Gigi Hadid at fashion party in NYC
Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation

Victoria Beckham invites Nicola Peltz to Paris Fashion Week show in hopes of reconciliation
Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Mike White dedicates 'White Lotus' Emmy Awards to his father

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Prince Harry doesn’t want Archie, Lilibet to attend Queen’s funeral to ‘avoid grief’?

Latest

view all