Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why

Meghan Markle has found herself in an odd conspiracy theory.



The Duchess of Sussex is accused of being a spy after Twitter claims there has been a 'microphone' in her dress.

Meghan, who accompanied Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle to read Queen tributes, was spotted with a ripple in her black dress.

Many netizens jumped the bandwagon to accuse the Duchess of carrying a recording device.

"Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory - where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything," wrote one on Twitter.



"It's stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can't help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn't that hurt her "spy mission" a tad?" asked another.



A third commented: "Today's conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA."



"You heard it here first people Meghan Markle is a spy," accused another.



Meghan Markle travelled to UK with Prince Harry earlier in September fore their charitable ventures. The couple has now extended their stay in the light on Queen demise.