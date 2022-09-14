 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queens coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth's coffin, which left the Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, is being followed by King Charles III, his sons Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Staff members of the late Queen have also joined the procession in front of the coffin.

Prince Andrew and Harry were in morning dress as they were not allowed to wear military uniform as non-working royals. While, King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne, Prince Edward donned the military uniform.

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queens coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

The Queen's coffin will make its way to Westminster Hall where it will lie in rest for four days ahead of the state funeral.

The officials said all viewing areas are now full and no new entries will be permitted: "If you are in the area or about to arrive, please head to the screening site in Hyde Park to watch the procession for the Lying-in-State on large screens. A suspected 350,000 people are set to miss out on seeing the monarch lying in state as queues are expected to be up to ten miles long.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said they are planning for around 750,000 people to join the queue to pay their respect.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them
Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video

Ryan Reynolds opens up about discovering polyp during routine colonoscopy: Video
Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Britney Spears breaks down in tears in new video amid family drama

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in final moments’
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sparking ‘incredulity’ memoir tensions
Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry, William to walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?
King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

Latest

view all