Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth's coffin, which left the Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, is being followed by King Charles III, his sons Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.



Staff members of the late Queen have also joined the procession in front of the coffin.

Prince Andrew and Harry were in morning dress as they were not allowed to wear military uniform as non-working royals. While, King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne, Prince Edward donned the military uniform.

The Queen's coffin will make its way to Westminster Hall where it will lie in rest for four days ahead of the state funeral.



The officials said all viewing areas are now full and no new entries will be permitted: "If you are in the area or about to arrive, please head to the screening site in Hyde Park to watch the procession for the Lying-in-State on large screens. A suspected 350,000 people are set to miss out on seeing the monarch lying in state as queues are expected to be up to ten miles long.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said they are planning for around 750,000 people to join the queue to pay their respect.