Thursday Sep 15 2022
Kate Middleton wears Queen’s brooch in sweet mark of respect

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to take part in the royal procession behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin and made heads turn with a sweet tribute to the late monarch, reported Mirror UK.

The royal parade, led by King Charles III, included all senior members of the royal family, including the now-Princess of Wales, who cut a sleek and stylish figure despite the solemn occasion.

According to the outlet, Kate was seen in a car following behind her father-in-law, her husband Prince William, and brother-in-law Prince Harry, and clearly visible on her dress was a brooch famously favored by the Queen herself.

Kate chose to wear the Queen’s Diamond and Pear Leaf brooch for the day, and also paid a silent tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by opting to wear her Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings.

The brooch has popped up several times over the years, with the Queen famously wearing it on her 73rd birthday in Seoul in 1999; it makes for a fitting mourning accessory for royals as the family is known to traditionally opt for white jewels during periods of mourning.

