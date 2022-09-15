 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle does a ‘deep curtsy’ to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as respect

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle paid her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth as she reportedly did a ‘deep curtsy’ in front of the monarch’s coffin when seeing it for the first time at Westminster Hall, reported Mirror UK.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Meghan did a deeper curtsy than normal in front of the Queen’s coffin which, as per the outlet, was a throwback to her first meeting with the Queen during which Meghan herself shared that she did a ‘deep’ curtsy.

Talking to Oprah Winfrey about meeting the Queen for the very first time as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan had shared: “I remember Harry and I were in the car, and he says, 'OK, my grandmother is there so we're going to meet her,'". "And I said, 'Oh great, I love grandmas.' [...] 'But, right, do you know how to curtsy?'"

Meghan Markle does a ‘deep curtsy’ to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as respect

Meghan continued: "I learned it very quickly… Right in front of the house, we just practiced and then walked in. [...] I met her and, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy.”

This comes as Meghan and Harry remain in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, scheduled to take place on September 19, 2022.

The 96-year-old Queen passed away on September 8, 2022 after prolonged health and mobility issues. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen
‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress

‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress
Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son
Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert
Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen
GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why

GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap
'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy

'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy
Kate Middleton wears Queen’s brooch in sweet mark of respect

Kate Middleton wears Queen’s brooch in sweet mark of respect
Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why

Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why

Latest

view all