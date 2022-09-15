Meghan Markle does a ‘deep curtsy’ to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as respect

file footage

Meghan Markle paid her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth as she reportedly did a ‘deep curtsy’ in front of the monarch’s coffin when seeing it for the first time at Westminster Hall, reported Mirror UK.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Meghan did a deeper curtsy than normal in front of the Queen’s coffin which, as per the outlet, was a throwback to her first meeting with the Queen during which Meghan herself shared that she did a ‘deep’ curtsy.

Talking to Oprah Winfrey about meeting the Queen for the very first time as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan had shared: “I remember Harry and I were in the car, and he says, 'OK, my grandmother is there so we're going to meet her,'". "And I said, 'Oh great, I love grandmas.' [...] 'But, right, do you know how to curtsy?'"

Meghan continued: "I learned it very quickly… Right in front of the house, we just practiced and then walked in. [...] I met her and, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy.”

This comes as Meghan and Harry remain in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, scheduled to take place on September 19, 2022.

The 96-year-old Queen passed away on September 8, 2022 after prolonged health and mobility issues.



